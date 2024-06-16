Browse categories
[Media Invitation] OECS 43rd Anniversary Fun Walk

INVITATION TO COVER

What: The Media is cordially invited to cover the OECS 43rd Anniversary Fun Walk

When: Sunday, June 16, 2024

Time: 06:30 a.m.

Where: Derek Walcott Square to Morne Fortune via La Toc Road

Closing Ceremony: At approximately 8:00 a.m. at the OECS Commission Headquarters, Morne Fortune at the end of the route.

Claudia Mc Dowell Communications Specialist, Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
OECS Communications Unit Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States

 

About The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) is an International Organisation dedicated to economic harmonisation and integration, protection of human and legal rights, and the encouragement of good governance among independent and non-independent countries in the Eastern Caribbean. The OECS came into being on June 18th 1981, when seven Eastern Caribbean countries signed a treaty agreeing to cooperate with each other while promoting unity and solidarity among its Members. The Treaty became known as the Treaty of Basseterre, so named in honour of the capital city of St. Kitts and Nevis where it was signed. The OECS today, currently has eleven members, spread across the Eastern Caribbean comprising Antigua and Barbuda, Commonwealth of Dominica, Grenada, Montserrat, St. Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, St Vincent and The Grenadines, British Virgin Islands, Anguilla, Martinique and Guadeloupe. 

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
Morne Fortune
Castries
Saint Lucia