[Media Invitation] Inaugural Meeting of the Joint Council of Ministers: Health, Human & Social Development & Education
INVITATION TO COVER
Opening Ceremony
WHAT: You are invited to cover the Opening Ceremony of the Inaugural Meeting of the Joint Council of Ministers: Health, Human and Social Development and Education, held in collaboration with the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Social Development and Gender Affairs, the Federation of Saint Christopher (St. Kitts) and Nevis.
WHEN: Wednesday September 11, 2024
TIME: 9:00 a.m. (AST)
IN-PERSON ATTENDEES: Saba Conference Room, St. Kitts Marriot Resort
VIRTUAL ATTENDEES: View on social media Facebook or Youtube