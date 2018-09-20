[Media Invitation - Grenada] Demystifying Geothermal Energy Regional Media Workshop

November 13, 2023 — The Demystifying Geothermal Energy Workshop workshop aims to develop the capacity of communications focal points in beneficiary Member States of the OECS GEOBUILD Programme. Topics covered will include the generation of geothermal energy, its uses, benefits, and information packaging for a variety of audiences across OECS Member States.

This workshop is a response to the request for capacity-building support for communication in the area of geothermal energy, recognizing that geothermal energy development is being actively pursued as part of the sustainable energy transition in the OECS. The relatively complex nature of geothermal energy and its novelty to the region means that it is critical to share accurate and timely information and engage with various sectors of the public for success.

WHEN: November 15 – 17, 2023

TIME: 8:30 a.m. (AST) Daily

WHERE: Grenada Trade Centre Annex, Morne Rouge, Grande Anse, Grenada