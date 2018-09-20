Browse categories
Agriculture Biodiversity Brussels Mission Business CARICOM Climate Change DCRM Disaster Risk Management ECCAA ECCB ECLS ECSC ECTEL Early Learners Programme Economic Development Education Energy GGGI Geneva Mission Health International Relations Legal Services Migration Morocco Mission OECS Feature Series OECS Yes in Action Ocean Governance and Fisheries Procurement Social Development Sports Statistics Tourism Trade Youth
[Media Invitation - Grenada] Demystifying Geothermal Energy Regional Media Workshop

[Media Invitation - Grenada] Demystifying Geothermal Energy Regional Media Workshop

November 13, 2023  — The Demystifying Geothermal Energy Workshop workshop aims to develop the capacity of communications focal points in beneficiary Member States of the OECS GEOBUILD Programme. Topics covered will include the generation of geothermal energy, its uses, benefits, and information packaging for a variety of audiences across OECS Member States.

This workshop is a response to the request for capacity-building support for communication in the area of geothermal energy, recognizing that geothermal energy development is being actively pursued as part of the sustainable energy transition in the OECS. The relatively complex nature of geothermal energy and its novelty to the region means that it is critical to share accurate and timely information and engage with various sectors of the public for success.

WHAT: Media opportunity to cover the Demystifying Geothermal Energy Workshop workshop, which aims to develop the capacity of communications focal points in beneficiary Member States of the OECS GEOBUILD Programme.

WHEN: November 15 – 17, 2023

TIME: 8:30 a.m. (AST) Daily

WHERE: Grenada Trade Centre Annex, Morne Rouge, Grande Anse, Grenada

Danny Moonie Communications / Knowledge Management Specialist, Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
OECS Communications Unit Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States

 

 

 

 

 

Ocean Governance and Fisheries
About The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States

Back to www.oecs.int

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) is an International Organisation dedicated to economic harmonisation and integration, protection of human and legal rights, and the encouragement of good governance among independent and non-independent countries in the Eastern Caribbean. The OECS came into being on June 18th 1981, when seven Eastern Caribbean countries signed a treaty agreeing to cooperate with each other while promoting unity and solidarity among its Members. The Treaty became known as the Treaty of Basseterre, so named in honour of the capital city of St. Kitts and Nevis where it was signed. The OECS today, currently has eleven members, spread across the Eastern Caribbean comprising Antigua and Barbuda, Commonwealth of Dominica, Grenada, Montserrat, St. Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, St Vincent and The Grenadines, British Virgin Islands, Anguilla, Martinique and Guadeloupe. 

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
Morne Fortune
Castries
Saint Lucia

Prezly - public relations software