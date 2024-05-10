Browse categories
[Media Invitation - Dominica] Boat Handover Ceremony to Woodford Hill Bay seamoss farmers

May 7, 2024  — The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS), through the EU-funded BioSPACE Programme, is pleased to invite members of the media to a Boat Handover Ceremony to the Woodford Hill Bay seamoss farmers. This event marks a significant milestone in the efforts to strengthen mariculture in Dominica, focusing on harvest diversification and enhancing business opportunities within the local seamoss industry.

Details of the event are as follows:

DATE: May 10, 2024

TIME: 10:00 a.m. (AST)

LOCATION: Woodford Hill Bay, Dominica

The provision of this new boat to the Woodford Hill Bay seamoss farmers will enable them to expand their operations and continue contributing to the local economy.

We look forward to your participation in covering this important event, which promises to be a step forward for economic development and sustainable practices in the region.

Danny Moonie Communications / Knowledge Management Specialist, Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
OECS Communications Unit Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States

 

 

 

 

 

Ocean Governance and Fisheries Energy
