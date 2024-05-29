[Media Invitation - Antigua and Barbuda]

May 24, 2024 — The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States is pleased to invite journalists and media personnel who will be covering the Fourth International Conference on Small Island Developing States (SIDS-4) to a side event titled, "The Path Forward in the Operationalisation of the Multidimensional Vulnerability Index (MVI) in SIDS."

The UN General Assembly resolution A/RES/78/232 calls on the international community “to consider how best multidimensional vulnerability could be reflected in existing practices and policies for debt sustainability and development support, including access to concessional finance” (Art. 7).

This side event will discuss the operationalisation of the Multidimensional Vulnerability Index (MVI) as outlined in the resolution. The event will feature a high-level panel, which will include the OECS Direct General, Dr. Didacus Jules, senior officials, academics, and development finance experts. They will explore the following:

How multidimensional vulnerability can be reflected in debt sustainability and development support practices.

The potential uses and application of the MVI.

Complementarities between the Bridgetown Initiative, the SDG Stimulus, and the MVI in the context of broader international financial architecture reform.

WHAT: SIDS-4 Side Event - The Path Forward in the Operationalisation of the Multidimensional Vulnerability Index (MVI) in SIDS

WHEN: May 29, 2024

TIME: 8:00 a.m. – 9:30 p.m. (AST local time Antigua and Barbuda)

WHERE: American University of Antigua, Saint John's, Antigua and Barbuda, Room 7 (SIDS4 Conference Venue)

SIDE EVENT ID#101

ORGANISERS: This side meeting is hosted by the Government of Antigua and Barbuda, the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS), the Caribbean Development Bank (CDB), the Sustainable Development Solutions Network (SDSN), the United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS), and the United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs, (UNDESA)

Journalists attending this conference are invited to cover these events. Accredited media representatives will have the opportunity to engage in Q&A sessions and conduct bilateral interviews with speakers. For media accreditation and more information on participating in the SIDS-4 Conference, please visit SIDS-4 Conference Website.