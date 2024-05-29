Browse categories
[Media Invitation - Antigua and Barbuda]

SIDS-4 Conference Side Event: Climate Change and Environmental Legislation in Support of the Delivery of the New Programme of Action for SIDS

May 23, 2024  — High-profile Caribbean leaders and decision-makers, including the Premier of the British Virgin Islands, gathered at the 4th International Conference on Small Island Developing States (SIDS4) will explore how innovative laws can boost climate finance in Caribbean SIDS. They will tackle the topic at the side event “Climate Change and Environmental Legislation in Support of the Delivery of the New Programme of Action for SIDS”, convened by the Parliamentary Observatory on Climate Change and Just Transition (OPCC), on 29 May 2024 in Antigua and Barbuda.

The 2024 SIDS4 conference takes place from May 27 - 30, 2024, in St John’s, Antigua and Barbuda, gathering country representatives, civil society, academia, and other major non-governmental stakeholders. Besides addressing challenges, delegates will also discuss how to revitalise SIDS economies, strengthen human capital, harness the power of innovative data and digital technologies, and many other opportunities to bolster sustainable development in the SIDS.

Journalists at the SIDS-4 event will be able to engage in the event’s Q&A session and conduct bilateral interviews with speakers. Contact the OPCC media team for interviews and questions before the event.

WHAT: A high-level side event titled Climate Change and Environmental Legislation in Support of the Delivery of the New Programme of Action for SIDS

WHEN: May 29, 2024

TIME: 4:00 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. (AST local time Antigua and Barbuda)

WHERE: Saint John's, Antigua and Barbuda, American University of Antigua, Room 9 (SIDS4 conference venue)

ORGANISERS: Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (ECLAC), the Government of the British Virgin Islands, the Commission of the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS), and the Parliamentary Observatory on Climate Change and Just Transition (OPCC).

IMPORTANT NOTE: All media representatives need to be accredited to participate in the SIDS4 Conference. For more information is available on https://sdgs.un.org/conferences/sids2024/participate.

For more information on the Conference, please visit the official Conference website available here.

MEDIA CONTACTS

Jonatas de Paula

Associate Environmental Affairs Officer, ECLAC Caribbean

jonatas.depaula@un.org

☎ +1 868 2248057 (office)

☎ +1 868 3912877 (WhatsApp)

Gabriela Oliveira

OPCC Programme Assistant, ECLAC Office in Brazil

gabriela.desouzaoliveira@un.org

☎ +55 61 99270 7337 (WhatsApp)

 

Juliana de Moraes

OPCC Liaison and Outreach Coordinator, ECLAC

jmoraesp@gmail.com

☎ + 1 202 5679338 (WhatsApp)

 

 

Danny Moonie Communications / Knowledge Management Specialist, Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
OECS Communications Unit Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States

 

 

 

 

 

