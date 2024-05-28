[Media Invitation - Antigua and Barbuda]

May 23, 2024 — The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States is pleased to invite journalists and media personnel who will be covering the Fourth International Conference on Small Island Developing States (SIDS-4) to an interesting side event titled, "Enhancing Caribbean Development Using Data, Geospatial Information, and Environmental Monitoring: Building a Regional Environmental Information ecoSystem (REIS)"

The event will highlight the pivotal role of digital technologies, authoritative data, and geospatial information in advancing environmental and developmental initiatives and aiding sound decision-making across the Caribbean. This event will explore the operational framework and collaborative mechanisms of the Regional Environmental Information ecosystem (REIS), aiming to enhance data management, environmental monitoring and assessment, and informed policy and decision-making, thereby contributing to the SIDS-4 goal of resilient prosperity.

WHAT: SIDS-4 Side Event - Enhancing Caribbean Development Using Data, Geospatial Information, and Environmental Monitoring: Building a Regional Environmental Information ecoSystem (REIS)

WHEN: May 28, 2024

TIME: 8:00 a.m. – 9:30 p.m. (AST local time Antigua and Barbuda)

WHERE: American University of Antigua, Saint John's, Antigua and Barbuda, Room 7 (SIDS4 Conference Venue)

ORGANISERS: This side meeting is organised by the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) in collaboration with the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), The University of the West Indies (UWI), United Nations Environment Programme - Cartagena Convention Secretariat (UNEP-CEP), the United Nations Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (ECLAC), and the United Nations Global Geospatial Information Management (UN-GGIM) Americas through The Caribbean Geospatial Development Initiative (CARIGEO).