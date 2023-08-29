Browse categories
[Invitation to Cover] Special Meeting of the OECS Council of Ministers for Agriculture: National Alignment with and Implementation of the FAST Strategy

Tuesday, August 29, 2023 —  

Press Conference: 

What: Press Conference for a Special Meeting of the OECS Council of Minsiters: Agriculture - National Alignment with and Implementation of the FAST Strategy 

When: August 31, 2023 

Time: 4:30 pm 

Where: National Insurance Services (NIS) Conference Room, NIS Building, Upper Bay Street, Kingstown. St. Vincent & the Grenadines 

Virtual: Click here to join virtually. (Password267569)

 

FAST Private Sector Engagement Event and Panel Discussion: 

What: Panel discussion themed: "Strategies to combat food insecurity in the OECS through private sector investment"

When: September 1, 2023

Time: 9:00 am

Where: National Insurance Services (NIS) Conference Room, NIS Building, Upper Bay Street, Kingstown. St. Vincent & the Grenadines

Virtual: Join on OECS or ITFX SVG Facebook and YouTube pages.

 

Background

The OECS Food and Agriculture Systems Transformation (FAST) Strategy was developed in response to the wider Caricom 25 by 25 initiative. It is a ten-year programme, which was introduced at the Sixth Meeting of the Council of Ministers: Agriculture in October 2022 as a regional approach to food and nutrition security, to transform the OECS agricultural sector into one that is food self-reliant. 

The FAST Private Sector Engagement Event and Panel Discussion will engage stakeholders in the strategy's implementation. Key regional experts will discuss the national and regional opportunities which could be used to improve national and regional food security.

Contact us
Claudia Mc Dowell Communications Specialist, Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
OECS Communications Unit Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
About The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) is an International Organisation dedicated to economic harmonisation and integration, protection of human and legal rights, and the encouragement of good governance among independent and non-independent countries in the Eastern Caribbean. The OECS came into being on June 18th 1981, when seven Eastern Caribbean countries signed a treaty agreeing to cooperate with each other while promoting unity and solidarity among its Members. The Treaty became known as the Treaty of Basseterre, so named in honour of the capital city of St. Kitts and Nevis where it was signed. The OECS today, currently has eleven members, spread across the Eastern Caribbean comprising Antigua and Barbuda, Commonwealth of Dominica, Grenada, Montserrat, St. Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, St Vincent and The Grenadines, British Virgin Islands, Anguilla, Martinique and Guadeloupe. 

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
Morne Fortune
Castries
Saint Lucia

