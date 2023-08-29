[Invitation to Cover] Special Meeting of the OECS Council of Ministers for Agriculture: National Alignment with and Implementation of the FAST Strategy

Press Conference:

What: Press Conference for a Special Meeting of the OECS Council of Minsiters: Agriculture - National Alignment with and Implementation of the FAST Strategy

When: August 31, 2023

Time: 4:30 pm

Where: National Insurance Services (NIS) Conference Room, NIS Building, Upper Bay Street, Kingstown. St. Vincent & the Grenadines

Virtual: Click here to join virtually. (Password: 267569)

FAST Private Sector Engagement Event and Panel Discussion:

What: Panel discussion themed: "Strategies to combat food insecurity in the OECS through private sector investment"

When: September 1, 2023

Time: 9:00 am

Where: National Insurance Services (NIS) Conference Room, NIS Building, Upper Bay Street, Kingstown. St. Vincent & the Grenadines

Virtual: Join on OECS or ITFX SVG Facebook and YouTube pages.

Background

The OECS Food and Agriculture Systems Transformation (FAST) Strategy was developed in response to the wider Caricom 25 by 25 initiative. It is a ten-year programme, which was introduced at the Sixth Meeting of the Council of Ministers: Agriculture in October 2022 as a regional approach to food and nutrition security, to transform the OECS agricultural sector into one that is food self-reliant.

The FAST Private Sector Engagement Event and Panel Discussion will engage stakeholders in the strategy's implementation. Key regional experts will discuss the national and regional opportunities which could be used to improve national and regional food security.