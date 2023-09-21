Browse categories
[Invitation] Launch of the "Trust Every Result" Campaign to Regulate Caribbean Labs

Join Us!

Thursday, September 21, 2023 — You're invite to attend the virtual launch of the "Trust Every Result" campaign to regulate Caribbean Labs ON September 21, 2023 at 11 a.m. which can be viewed on the OECS Commission's Facebook Page. 

For Over 20 Years the Caribbean Med Labs Foundation, Regional Governments and Development Organizations have been working together to increase Laboratory Regulation in the region. We have come a long way, and we still have further to go.

Today, less than 10% of Caribbean Labs are Regulated, making laboratory regulation a pressing need in our region, a need that affects the health and well-being of every person living in and visiting the Caribbean. This need became even more evident during the COVID pandemic, as the critical importance of laboratories to addressing public health threats, and to ensuring readiness for future pandemics was clearly demonstrated.

The Trust Every Result Campaign  is a call to action, a call to ensure that every laboratory result, whether from a clinical or public health laboratory, can be trusted. The Caribbean Med Labs Foundation Trust Every Result Campaign aims to address the pressing need for structured regulation and control of Caribbean medical laboratories at both the national and regional levels. 

Malika Thompson-Cenac Communications Specialist, Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
OECS Communications Unit Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
Malika Thompson-Cenac Communications Specialist, Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
OECS Communications Unit Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) is an International Organisation dedicated to economic harmonisation and integration, protection of human and legal rights, and the encouragement of good governance among independent and non-independent countries in the Eastern Caribbean. The OECS came into being on June 18th 1981, when seven Eastern Caribbean countries signed a treaty agreeing to cooperate with each other while promoting unity and solidarity among its Members. The Treaty became known as the Treaty of Basseterre, so named in honour of the capital city of St. Kitts and Nevis where it was signed. The OECS today, currently has eleven members, spread across the Eastern Caribbean comprising Antigua and Barbuda, Commonwealth of Dominica, Grenada, Montserrat, St. Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, St Vincent and The Grenadines, British Virgin Islands, Anguilla, Martinique and Guadeloupe. 

