Happy 44th Independence Anniversary St Vincent and the Grenadines!

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) Commission extends congratulations to the Government and people of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, on the occasion of the nation’s 44th Anniversary of Independence on October 27, 2023. This year’s Anniversary is being celebrated under the theme, ‘Our Resilience, Our Fortitude, Our People, Our Identity’.

The OECS Commission commemorated this milestone through a virtual flag raising ceremony in celebration of St Vincent and the Grenadines’ progress and achievements over the past 44 years. The ceremony featured a recorded message from the Prime Minister of St Vincent and the Grenadines Dr. the Honorable Ralph Gonzalves and remarks by the Director General of the OECS Dr. Didacus Jules.

In his message, Prime Minister Gonzalves spoke eloquently of St. Vincent and the Grenadines’ journey since Independence, and he expressed the nation’s commitment towards the regional integration movement. According to him,

‘We have made tremendous progress in every material particular since 1979. We are also very insistent that we deepen regional integration in the OECS, in CARICOM, in Latin America and the Caribbean and with our diaspora; and that we link between ourselves and Africa, India and people globally so that we can build a humanity in peace, prosperity, security and sustainable development for all.’

Speaking at an event in Toronto Canada commemorating the 44th Anniversary, OECS Director General provided an analysis of this year’s theme, and spoke to St Vincent and the Grenadines' journey post Independence. Speaking on the resilience on the Vincentian people, Dr Jules noted

‘Our resilience is evident in the face of every storm, both literal and metaphorical and St. Vincent & the Grenadines weathered many more than most of us. You have weathered hurricanes, storms, floods and volcanic eruptions. We have survived multiple pandemics including COVID, yet here we stand, unwavering. It is a resilience rooted in the DNA of the children of Hairouna, it is manifested in the indomitable spirit of the Garifuna, and it energizes the national will today. Vincy resilience is not just a trait; it is an expression of your spirit.’

The OECS Commission acknowledges the profound contribution of St. Vincent and the Grenadines toward the growth and development of the OECS family and looks forward to continuing in the service of the Government and people of St. Vincent and the Grenadines in the ongoing quest for the realisation of their development aspirations.