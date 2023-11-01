Browse categories
Agriculture Biodiversity Brussels Mission Business CARICOM Climate Change DCRM Disaster Risk Management ECCAA ECCB ECLS ECSC ECTEL Early Learners Programme Economic Development Education Energy GGGI Geneva Mission Health International Relations Legal Services Migration Morocco Mission OECS Feature Series OECS Yes in Action Ocean Governance and Fisheries Procurement Social Development Sports Statistics Tourism Trade Youth
Happy 44th Independence Anniversary St Vincent and the Grenadines!

Happy 44th Independence Anniversary St Vincent and the Grenadines!

Wednesday, November 1, 2023 — The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) Commission extends congratulations to the Government and people of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, on the occasion of the nation’s 44th Anniversary of Independence on October 27, 2023. This year’s Anniversary is being celebrated under the theme,  ‘Our Resilience, Our Fortitude, Our People, Our Identity’.

The OECS Commission commemorated this milestone through a virtual flag raising ceremony in celebration of St Vincent and the Grenadines’ progress and achievements over the past 44 years. The ceremony featured a recorded message from the Prime Minister of St Vincent and the Grenadines Dr. the Honorable Ralph Gonzalves and remarks by the Director General of the OECS Dr. Didacus Jules.

In his message, Prime Minister Gonzalves spoke eloquently of St. Vincent and the Grenadines’ journey since Independence, and he expressed the nation’s commitment towards the regional integration movement. According to him,  

‘We have made tremendous progress in every material particular since 1979. We are also very insistent that we deepen regional integration in the OECS, in CARICOM, in Latin America and the Caribbean and with our diaspora; and that we link between ourselves and Africa, India and people globally so that we can build a humanity in peace, prosperity, security and sustainable development for all.’

Speaking at an event in Toronto Canada commemorating the 44th Anniversary, OECS Director General provided an analysis of this year’s theme, and spoke to St Vincent and the Grenadines'  journey post Independence. Speaking on the resilience on the Vincentian people, Dr Jules noted

‘Our resilience is evident in the face of every storm, both literal and metaphorical and St. Vincent & the Grenadines weathered many more than most of us. You have weathered hurricanes, storms, floods and volcanic eruptions. We have survived multiple pandemics including COVID, yet here we stand, unwavering. It is a resilience rooted in the DNA of the children of Hairouna, it is manifested in the indomitable spirit of the Garifuna, and it energizes the national will today. Vincy resilience is not just a trait; it is an expression of your spirit.’

The OECS Commission acknowledges the profound contribution of St. Vincent and the Grenadines toward the growth and development of the OECS family and looks forward to continuing in the service of the Government and people of St. Vincent and the Grenadines in the ongoing quest for the realisation of their development aspirations.

Contact us
Nyus Alfred Communications Officer, Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
OECS Communications Unit Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
Nyus Alfred Communications Officer, Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
OECS Communications Unit Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
About The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States

Back to www.oecs.int

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) is an International Organisation dedicated to economic harmonisation and integration, protection of human and legal rights, and the encouragement of good governance among independent and non-independent countries in the Eastern Caribbean. The OECS came into being on June 18th 1981, when seven Eastern Caribbean countries signed a treaty agreeing to cooperate with each other while promoting unity and solidarity among its Members. The Treaty became known as the Treaty of Basseterre, so named in honour of the capital city of St. Kitts and Nevis where it was signed. The OECS today, currently has eleven members, spread across the Eastern Caribbean comprising Antigua and Barbuda, Commonwealth of Dominica, Grenada, Montserrat, St. Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, St Vincent and The Grenadines, British Virgin Islands, Anguilla, Martinique and Guadeloupe. 

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
Morne Fortune
Castries
Saint Lucia

Prezly - public relations software