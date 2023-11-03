Browse categories
Agriculture Biodiversity Brussels Mission Business CARICOM Climate Change DCRM Disaster Risk Management ECCAA ECCB ECLS ECSC ECTEL Early Learners Programme Economic Development Education Energy GGGI Geneva Mission Health International Relations Legal Services Migration Morocco Mission OECS Feature Series OECS Yes in Action Ocean Governance and Fisheries Procurement Social Development Sports Statistics Tourism Trade Youth
Happy 42nd Anniversary of Independence Antigua and Barbuda!

Happy 42nd Anniversary of Independence Antigua and Barbuda!

OECS Media Release

Friday, November 3, 2023 — The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) Commission extends its sincere congratulations to the Government and people of Antigua and Barbuda on the occasion of the nation’s 42nd Anniversary of Independence on November 1, 2023. This year’s Anniversary is being celebrated under the theme, ‘Embracing the Legacy, Shaping the Future.’

In commemoration of this milestone, the OECS Commission held a virtual flag raising ceremony to celebrate Antigua and Barbuda’s progress and achievements over the past 42 years. The ceremony featured a recorded message from the Prime Minister of Antigua and Barbuda, Hon. Gaston Browne, and remarks by the Director General of the OECS, Dr. Didacus Jules.

Prime Minsiter Gaston Browne started his remarks by reconfirming Antigua and Barbuda’s commitment to the regional purpose of the establishment of the OECS. He continued, 

‘Just as our leaders of over 40 years ago saw the turbulence of their times and devised the mechanisms that we now call the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS), so must we now strengthen these mechanisms for our own survival; for in this world we need not just survive, but thrive. Our people deserve, after all the injustices of our history, to emerge on the high plain of economic development and prosperity. The best way that we as small island states can secure an economic future and economic fortunes, is to strengthen our OECS mechanisms that were put in place to defend us against the buffeting winds of economic dislocation.’

In his remarks, OECS Director General Dr. Didacus Jules applauded the people of Antigua and Barbuda for their tenacity and unwavering commitment towards nation building. According to Dr. Jules, 

‘Antigua and Barbuda, a nation of indomitable spirit and vibrant culture, has never been just about the land and its boundaries. It has always been about its people, their dreams, their aspirations and the legacy they leave behind; a legacy carved out of resilience, unity and an unfaltering commitment to nation building.’ 

Dr. Jules continued, 

‘If history has taught us anything, it is that we the people have the power to shape our destiny. Today, as we stand on the threshold of a world every changing and increasingly interconnected, it is imperative that we not only safeguard our legacy, but also reimagine it for the generations to come.’ 

The OECS Commission acknowledges the significant contributions that Antigua and Barbuda has made to the growth and development of the OECS family. The Commission looks forward to continuing to serve the Government and people of Antigua and Barbuda in their ongoing quest to achieve their development aspirations.

Contact us
Nyus Alfred Communications Officer, Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
OECS Communications Unit Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
Nyus Alfred Communications Officer, Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
OECS Communications Unit Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
About The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States

Back to www.oecs.int

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) is an International Organisation dedicated to economic harmonisation and integration, protection of human and legal rights, and the encouragement of good governance among independent and non-independent countries in the Eastern Caribbean. The OECS came into being on June 18th 1981, when seven Eastern Caribbean countries signed a treaty agreeing to cooperate with each other while promoting unity and solidarity among its Members. The Treaty became known as the Treaty of Basseterre, so named in honour of the capital city of St. Kitts and Nevis where it was signed. The OECS today, currently has eleven members, spread across the Eastern Caribbean comprising Antigua and Barbuda, Commonwealth of Dominica, Grenada, Montserrat, St. Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, St Vincent and The Grenadines, British Virgin Islands, Anguilla, Martinique and Guadeloupe. 

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
Morne Fortune
Castries
Saint Lucia

Prezly - public relations software