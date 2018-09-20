Grenada Passes the EC Bill Ahead of ECTEL’s 24th Anniversary

The Eastern Caribbean Telecommunications Authority (ECTEL), is celebrating the news that one more country has passed the Electronic Communications Bill, ahead of the Directorate’s 24th Anniversary, which occurred on the 4th of May, 2024. On April 25 and 26, 2024 the EC Bill, as it is called in short, was passed respectively in the Lower and Upper Houses of the Parliament of Grenada.

According to Mr. David Cox, Managing Director of ECTEL, the EC Bill will

“replace the Telecommunications Acts in the Contracting States and is aimed at promoting a liberalised electronic communications space and nondiscriminatory entry into the sector.” Mr. Cox further observed, “With the enactment of this Bill in Grenada, we have moved closer to securing the future of the sector for the sub-region. Our hope is that the Commonwealth of Dominica and Saint Lucia will follow their sister states, shortly. This is truly a fitting gift from the Government and People of Grenada on the eve of ECTEL’s 24th anniversary.”

Prior to Grenada, St. Kitts and Nevis was the first to pass the Bill on February 18, 2021, followed by St. Vincent and the Grenadines on October 24, 2022.

ECTEL was established by Treaty between five countries in the Eastern Caribbean, on 4th May, 2000, and since then, has played a pioneering role in transforming the electronic communications sector in the countries that established it. Its mission, is 'to provide transformative regulatory leadership which results in a competitive and innovative electronic communications sector.'

As a result of ECTEL’s pioneering work over the past 24 years, prices for all electronic communications services in the sub-region have fallen exponentially, and investment in the sector has remained steady and strong for over two decades, rivaling or outstripping investment in other sectors of the economies of the sub-region. With the enactment of this new Bill, designed by ECTEL to position the sector for continued growth, in the face of rapid and dramatic technological change, the countries of the sub-region will continue to reap the rewards of liberalisation for the next 25 years and beyond.

Visit www.ectel.int for more information about ECTEL's work.

Contact: David Cox

Managing Director, ECTEL

Tel: 758 458 1701/2

Email: [email protected] ​ ​