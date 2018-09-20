GRENADA DISASTER RELIEF FUND ACTIVATED

Grenada has activated its Disaster Relief Fund following the significant devastation caused by Hurricane Beryl, which hit the tri-island state as a Category 4 hurricane. Persons wishing to make financial contributions may go to: https://pay.gov.gd

Hurricane Beryl caused significant damage to infrastructure, homes, livelihoods and the natural environment and has left many citizens in urgent need of assistance. According to officials approximately 98 percent of the buildings on the islands, where between 9,000 and 10,000 people live, have been damaged or destroyed. Included in the destruction are Carriacou’s main health facility, the Princess Royal Hospital, its airport and marinas. Speaking at a press briefing after visiting the islands of Carriacou and Petite Martinique, Prime Minister Dickon Mitchell declared:

"We have to rebuild from the ground up."

He also remarked on the damage to crops and the environment caused by Hurricane Beryl, stating:

"There is literally no vegetation left anywhere on the island of Carriacou, the mangroves are totally destroyed.”

The OECS Commission is working to support Member States affected by Hurricane Beryl. In a statement released after the passing of Hurricane Berly, the Director General of the OECS, Dr. Didacus Jules remarked:

"I am deeply saddened by the loss of life and significant devastation caused by Hurricane Beryl in our region with notably severe impact on Grenada (Carriacou and Petite Martinique) and St. Vincent and the Grenadines. I send my deepest condolences to the families and all those who have been impacted by this extreme weather event. "

He further added:

"We commend the Government of Saint Lucia for their show of support in providing a helicopter to the Prime Minister of Grenada to take him around the affected areas. The helicopter was also used to transport urgently needed medical supplies. As individual islands, we may be small, but as one region, together we can withstand and overcome all challenges. We also commend the Republic of France for offering assistance to the Governments of Grenada and St. Vincent and the Grenadines with logistical and transportation assistance to access Carriacou and Petite Martinique (Grenada) and the many Grenadine islands (St. Vincent) that have been devastated and are currently inaccessible."

In addition to making financial contributions online, persons wishing to assist Grenada can also send contributions via Wire Transfer as well as donate priority items.