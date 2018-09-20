Greenpreneurs Week Celebrates Green Entrepreneurship in the Eastern Caribbean

March 7, 2024 — ​ Greenpreneurs Week, an event organized by the Global Green Growth Institute (GGGI) as part of the Eastern Caribbean Green Entrepreneurship Initiative, concluded on February 29, marking a significant milestone in promoting sustainable business models and innovation in the region. The three-day event showcased the achievements and potential of green entrepreneurship, and the impacts of fostering collaborations between stakeholders, investors, and aspiring Greenpreneurs.

​The week kicked off with an insightful opening session on green entrepreneurship, featuring an overview of the Initiative, inspiring testimonials, a look into the current green entrepreneurship ecosystem, and a closing address by His Excellency, Dr. Didacus Jules, Director General of the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS), a key partner in the Initiative.

​Highlighting the commitment to nurturing green innovation, two end-of-year showcases where held in Grenada and Saint Lucia, respectively. These events offered a platform for government officials, Greenpreneurs, mentors, coaches, and other stakeholders to network and gain insights into the notable achievements made in their respective countries over the past three years.

A pivotal aspect of Greenpreneurs Week was the Investor Round Tables, where nine Greenpreneurs had an opportunity to pitch their business to a panel of distinguished investors over two days. The Investor panels comprised:

Kelvin Alie, Senior Vice President, Strategy, Delivery and Field Partnership - Conservation International Carmen Gomez Trigg, CEO - Eastern Caribbean Partial Credit Guarantee Corporation Nichola Evans - Republic Bank (EC) Veronica Hildenbrand, Senior Associate - Cross Boundary Advisory Randall Joseph Hooker, Sustainable Finance Officer - GGGI LAC Regional Office Cheryl Senhouse, Finance Innovation Director - Caribbean Climate Smart Accelerator Damie Sinanan, Manager, Competitiveness and Export Promotion - Caribbean Export Development Agency Cletus Joseph, Executive Director - National Development Foundation of Dominica Limited Albert Arlington Paul, Loans Manager - National Cooperative Credit Union Dominica

The Investor Round Tables offered Greenpreneurs a valuable opportunity to secure funding and expand their ventures, thus playing a pivotal role in fostering the growth of the green economy in the Eastern Caribbean.

Greenpreneurs Week marked the conclusion of the three-year Eastern Caribbean Initiative funded by the Qatar Fund for Development and implemented in partnership with the OECS Commission. As the project officially closes on March 31, 2024, the OECS Competitive Business Unit will continue to serve as the point of contact for inquiries and further information regarding green entrepreneurship efforts in the Eastern Caribbean. The contact information will be available on all our online platforms post March 31, 2024.

For more information on the Eastern Caribbean Green Entrepreneurship Initiative, please visit our online platforms, including Facebook (GGGI Caribbean) and Twitter (GGGI Caribbean), or our website at www.caribbeangreenpreneurs.com.

About the GGGI

With 48 Member States, GGGI is an intergovernmental organization that supports developing country governments’ transition to a model of economic growth that is environmentally sustainable and socially inclusive. GGGI delivers programs in over 40 partner countries with technical support, capacity building, policy planning & implementation, and by helping to build a pipeline of bankable green investment projects. More on GGGI’s events, projects and publications can be found on www.gggi.org. You can also follow GGGI on Twitter and join us on Facebook, YouTube and LinkedIn.

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) is a Member of GGGI as a regional body. In the Caribbean this membership allows GGGI to work in close partnership with the OECS Commission at the regional level, as well as directly with the governments of the 11 OECS member states at the national level. GGGI maintains an embedded staff presence at OECS headquarters in Saint Lucia and to date has delivered programs in partnership with the governments of Grenada, Dominica, Antigua and Barbuda, and Saint Lucia. Further information can be found at www.caribbeangreenpreneurs.com and https://www.gggi.org/country/caribbean