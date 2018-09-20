Browse categories
Agriculture Biodiversity Brussels Mission Business Climate Change Communiqué DCRM Director General Statements Disaster Risk Management ECCAA ECCB ECLS ECSC ECTEL Economic Development Education Energy Geneva Mission Health International Relations Legal Services Media Alerts Migration Morocco Mission OECS Authority Statements and Declarations Ocean Governance and Fisheries PPS Regional Integration Social Policy and Protection Sports Statistics Tourism Trade Youth
Enhancing Gob Fry Fishery in Dominica: OECS and EU Collaboration 

Enhancing Gob Fry Fishery in Dominica: OECS and EU Collaboration 

OECS Media Release

A four-day workshop aimed at strengthening the capacity of fisherfolk in the communities of Layou, Mahaut, and Woodford Hill, Dominica to produce food-grade products, improve food handling and processing, and enhance data collection, branding, and marketing was successfully held from August 19 to 22, 2024. This initiative was part of the broader BioSPACE Project, funded by the European Union and carried out by the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS), aimed at improving the livelihoods of coastal and inland communities across the six independent OECS Member States.

The workshop brought together 32 Dominican nationals who are involved in micro and small businesses, as well as tour guide operations. Over the four days, they dove into a range of topics, including:

  • Data Collection and Branding: Participants learned the essentials of branding, from developing compelling brand stories to choosing the right packaging and labels. They even got hands-on with a practical exercise where they created a brand mockup, putting what they learned into practice.
  • Environmental Health and Safety (EHS): The workshop also covered Environmental Health and Safety, discussing various types of inspections and the importance of maintaining high standards in post-fishing handling. Topics like fish spoilage, sanitation measures, quality control, and good manufacturing practices were key points of focus.
  • Marketing: Participants were guided through the basics of marketing, including how to develop effective marketing plans tailored to fishery and aquaculture products. A practical exercise on creating a marketing plan helped them turn theoretical knowledge into actionable strategies.

Workshop Background

Coastal and inland communities across the OECS region face increasing threats due to ecosystem degradation, unsustainable practices, and the growing impacts of climate change. These challenges have trapped many households in cycles of low income and poverty, making it harder for them to thrive. Healthy ecosystems, which provide crucial services like air purification, carbon sequestration, and clean water supply, are essential for the well-being of these communities.

The BioSPACE Project is working to tackle these issues by promoting well-managed agroforestry systems that boost agricultural productivity, support healthy ecosystems, and create new economic opportunities. By fostering partnerships among community-based organizations, microfinance institutions, disaster management agencies, and both private and public sector organizations, the project aims to develop sustainable food production systems and alternative livelihoods for vulnerable communities.

The success of this workshop is a significant milestone in enhancing the value of the Gob Fry fishery and empowering Dominica’s fisherfolk. The skills and knowledge gained by the participants are expected to contribute to the development of eco-friendly tourism attractions, raise public awareness of disaster risks, and create new job opportunities within the region.

 

Danny Moonie Communications / Knowledge Management Specialist, Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
OECS Communications Unit Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States

 

 

 

 

 

Biodiversity
About The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States

Back to www.oecs.int

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) is an International Organisation dedicated to economic harmonisation and integration, protection of human and legal rights, and the encouragement of good governance among independent and non-independent countries in the Eastern Caribbean. The OECS came into being on June 18th 1981, when seven Eastern Caribbean countries signed a treaty agreeing to cooperate with each other while promoting unity and solidarity among its Members. The Treaty became known as the Treaty of Basseterre, so named in honour of the capital city of St. Kitts and Nevis where it was signed. The OECS today, currently has eleven members, spread across the Eastern Caribbean comprising Antigua and Barbuda, Commonwealth of Dominica, Grenada, Montserrat, St. Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, St Vincent and The Grenadines, British Virgin Islands, Anguilla, Martinique and Guadeloupe. 

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
Morne Fortune
Castries
Saint Lucia