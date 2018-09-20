ECTEL's 97th Board of Directors Meeting on the Horizon

Telecommunications leaders making up the Eastern Caribbean Telecommunications Authority’s (ECTEL’s) Board of Directors (BOD) are set to gather in Saint Lucia for the Directorate’s 97th BOD Meeting on Wednesday, 17th April and Thursday, 18th April 2024. The meeting will be held in person at the Palmville Conference Room at the Coco Palm Resort and online via Microsoft Teams from 9:00 a.m. ECTEL is inviting interested individuals to observe Day 1 of the proceedings in person or online by registering in advance at https://www.ectel.int/notice-97th-meeting-of-ectels-board-of-directors.

The meeting will be presided over by Mr. Philip Dalsou of Saint Lucia who assumed chairmanship of the Board in October 2023. Some of the Agenda items down for discussion include the status of Implementation of ECTEL’s 2022 – 2023 Work Plan, update on the Financial Report for the Year ended 30th September 2023 and updates on the Electronic Communications Bill (EC Bill) and the Procurement of the Integrated Spectrum Management and Monitoring System Vehicles will be provided. The decisions of the 45th Meeting of ECTEL’s Council of Ministers held in January 2024 in Dominica and online will also come to the fore. To review the agenda in its entirety visit: 97BD-1-Agenda-General-Part-17th-April-2024.pdf (ectel.int).

The Board of Directors consists of one Director or an Alternate from each of the five (5) ECTEL Contracting States: namely the Commonwealth of Dominica, Grenada, St. Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, and St. Vincent and the Grenadines. ​ Directors and Alternates are appointed by the Minister with responsibility for Electronic Communications for a term of one year. ECTEL’s Managing Director serves as an ex officio member of the Board.

The main functions of the Board include, inter alia, to ensure the effective implementation of ECTEL’s Treaty and policies in accordance with directives from the Council of Ministers; to make recommendations to the Council on any matter relating to electronic communications; and to devise the forms and process for the application and recommendation for an Individual Licence, and to ensure the transparency of the process.

Since 4th May 2000, ECTEL has been the regional regulatory body advising the five (5) National Telecommunications Regulatory Commissions (NTRCs) on electronic communications matters in the Contracting States. ​ In simple terms, ECTEL works with the NTRCs to promote consumer rights and harmonised benefits in the electronic communications sector in its Contracting States.

Visit us at www.ectel.int or follow us @ectel on Facebook and YouTube and @ectelauthority on Instagram and X for more information about our work.