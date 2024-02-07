Browse categories
Agriculture Biodiversity Brussels Mission Business CARDTP CARICOM Climate Change DCRM Disaster Risk Management ECCAA ECCB ECLS ECSC ECTEL Early Learners Programme Economic Development Education Energy GGGI Geneva Mission Health International Relations Legal Services Migration Morocco Mission OECS Feature Series OECS Yes in Action Ocean Governance and Fisheries Procurement Regional Integration Social Development Sports Statistics Tourism Trade Youth
ECTEL Appoints a New Managing Director

ECTEL Appoints a New Managing Director

ECTEL Media Release

Wednesday, February 7, 2024 — Mr. David A. Cox is the newly appointed Managing Director of the Eastern Caribbean Telecommunications Authority (ECTEL). His appointment took place on 1st February 2024. He takes over as the head of the organisation from Ms. Cheryl Hector Fontenelle, ECTEL’s Director of Economics and Finance, who served as the Acting Managing Director from July 2021.

Mr. Cox brings over 17 years of experience to the organisation, having spent seven as General Counsel at the Directorate from 2007 to 2013. His responsibilities included drafting telecommunications related legislation and providing legal advice on implementation of the Treaty establishing ECTEL, as well as all aspects of the regulation of telecommunications in the ECTEL Contracting States. During that time, he extensively revised interconnection regulations in ECTEL states, supervised a legislative reform of the entire ECTEL Telecommunications Act and Treaty, and assisted in developing legal approaches to the regulation of sub-regional roaming and implementing number portability in ECTEL markets. Mr. Cox’s regular duties also included advising ECTEL’s Council of Ministers on Treaty matters with special emphasis on regional ICT policy.

He joined Cable & Wireless Communications (CWC) in September 2013 where he served as the Head of Regulatory and Government Affairs for the Caribbean. In this role, he managed a team of eight professionals who together ensured compliance with CWC’s regulatory obligations and execution of its regulatory strategy across several Caribbean states. Mr. Cox also served as the Chairman of the Caribbean Association of National Telecommunications Organization (CANTO) from January 2019 until January 2023, providing leadership to the organization during some of its most difficult years.

On his first day, Mr. Cox met with staff and expressed his delight in rejoining the ECTEL team. He informed them that his focus for 2024 would be to promote efficiency, develop a Strategic Plan, and improve staff morale, among other things. He noted that he saw himself as “a servant,” whose role was to “help staff and the organisation achieve their full potential.” He expressed his hope that the team could make ECTEL the premier regulatory organisation in the Caribbean and further underscored that their shared objective was to be the best, most efficient, most robust regulatory body in the region.” Mr. Cox also thanked his predecessor, and commended her for leading the organisation through difficult times, including during the pandemic.

Mr. Cox received his Bachelor of Laws (LLB) degree from the University of London in 1999 (with Honours) and qualified as a Barrister of England and Wales at the Inns of Court School of Law in London, England, in July 2000. He is a member of the Honourable Society of Lincoln’s Inn and became a member of the Utter Bar of the Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court on the 30th of August 2000. In 2004, he obtained his Masters (LLM) degree in International Economic Law with Distinction, from the University of Warwick based in Coventry, England, where he undertook research on the creation and establishment of ECTEL.

Visit www.ectel.int or follow us at @ectel on Facebook and YouTube and @ectelauthority on Instagram and X for more information about our work.

ECTEL
Contact us
Karetta Crooks Charles Communications and Media Relations Manager, ECTEL
OECS Communications Unit Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
Karetta Crooks Charles Communications and Media Relations Manager, ECTEL
OECS Communications Unit Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
About The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States

Back to www.oecs.int

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) is an International Organisation dedicated to economic harmonisation and integration, protection of human and legal rights, and the encouragement of good governance among independent and non-independent countries in the Eastern Caribbean. The OECS came into being on June 18th 1981, when seven Eastern Caribbean countries signed a treaty agreeing to cooperate with each other while promoting unity and solidarity among its Members. The Treaty became known as the Treaty of Basseterre, so named in honour of the capital city of St. Kitts and Nevis where it was signed. The OECS today, currently has eleven members, spread across the Eastern Caribbean comprising Antigua and Barbuda, Commonwealth of Dominica, Grenada, Montserrat, St. Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, St Vincent and The Grenadines, British Virgin Islands, Anguilla, Martinique and Guadeloupe. 

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
Morne Fortune
Castries
Saint Lucia