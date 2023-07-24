Eastern Caribbean Greenpreneurs Incubator Program Announces Selection of its Third Cohort

The Eastern Caribbean Greenpreneurs Incubator Program is proud to announce the selection of its third cohort, comprising 43 promising green entrepreneurs (Greenpreneurs) from across the Eastern Caribbean region. This prestigious program aims to nurture and empower environmentally conscious innovators who are dedicated to creating a sustainable and inclusive environment through their business models.

The Eastern Caribbean Greenpreneurs Incubator Program was launched in 2021 and is a collaborative initiative of The Global Green Growth Institute (GGGI) and the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States and funded by the Qatar Fund for Development (QFFD). The program is a free, carefully curated, training and mentoring program designed to support green entrepreneurs in building robust and sustainable business models and give them the skills, tools, and confidence to set them up for success. It features a 12-week virtual green business training based on the lean start-up methodology, a mentorship program, one-on-one coaching and networking opportunities culminating in a business plan competition where up to ten businesses can qualify for grants of US $10,000.

Applications from 120 businesses were received for the program, however only 24 were selected after a rigorous screening, evaluation, and selection process. The selection criteria sought to identify startups with a green focus, strong entrepreneurial mindset, high growth potential and a level of inclusivity among other considerations.

“We are thrilled to introduce the talented businesses who make up the third cohort of the Eastern Caribbean Greenpreneurs Incubator Program,” said Dr. Kristin Deason, Caribbean Representative, GGGI.

“These green entrepreneurs have demonstrated exceptional creativity, passion, and dedication to driving positive change in our region. We are confident that they will play a significant role in shaping a greener and more sustainable future.”

GGGI congratulates the following entrepreneurs selected for third cohort:

Lead Team Member Country Business Name Juana

McKenzie-Joseph Antigua and Barbuda rEvive Solutions Enrique Williams Antigua and Barbuda MimMushroom Farm June M

Jackson Antigua and Barbuda GAPP – Garden of Vetiver Collin Brown Antigua and Barbuda RAE.nrg Shelly-Ann

Meade Dominica Little Zion Judy

Pierre Dominica Nature’s Finest Products Kervin

Vidal Dominica K. Vidal’s Enterprise Ryan

Gittens Grenada Spice Isle Solar Damali

Phillip Grenada Just Juice Jamal

Mitchell Grenada Nature’s Immunity Rasheda

Mason Grenada GoodLife Hayden

Redhead Grenada Home Grown Goodness Kimberly

Francis Grenada K & L Products and Services Krisma

Moore Grenada Mother Earth’s Goodness Corey

La Touche Grenada Chai Garden Jeune

Guishard-Pine St. Kitts & Nevis St Kitts Beekeeper’s Co-Operative Eurta

Chiverton St. Kitts & Nevis Kittitian Bloom Rhonda

St Hill – Blanchard Saint Lucia Regal Farms Johana

Moise Saint Lucia Crown Farms LTD Bernice

Gaspard Saint Lucia Gaspard Agro & Processing Farm Shena

Nathaniel Saint Lucia XENN Shane

Compton St. Vincent & the Grenadines SVG Microgreens Mykala

Bacchus St. Vincent & the Grenadines Glam Skincare Julieanna

Noel St. Vincent & the Grenadines Black Orchid SVG

The Eastern Caribbean Greenpreneurs Incubator Program is grateful for the support and collaboration of all its partners, including several business support units, mentors, coaches, guest speakers, and stakeholders across its vast network. Their commitment to sustainability and their dedication to fostering green entrepreneurship has been instrumental in the success of the program.

To learn more about the Eastern Caribbean Greenpreneurs Initiative, please visit www.caribbeangreenpreneurs.com.

About the Global Green Growth Institute (GGGI)

Based in Seoul, GGGI is a treaty-based international, inter-governmental organization- with 44 Members and over 20 countries and regional integration organization(s) in the process of accession - dedicated to supporting and promoting strong, inclusive, and sustainable economic growth in developing countries and emerging economies. With operations in over 30 countries, GGGI serves the role of an enabler and facilitator of Members’ transition into a low-carbon green economy, providing policy advice and technical support in the development of green growth plans, policies and regulations, mobilization of green investments, implementation of green growth projects, and development of local capacities and knowledge sharing. Further information on GGGI’s events, projects and publications can be found on www.gggi.org.

About the Global Green Growth Institute (GGGI) - Caribbean



The OECS is a Member of GGGI as a regional body. This membership allows GGGI to work in close partnership with the OECS Commission at the regional level, as well as directly with the governments of the 11 OECS member states at the national level. GGGI maintains an embedded staff presence at OECS headquarters in Saint Lucia and to date has delivered programs in partnership with the governments of Grenada, Dominica, Antigua and Barbuda, and Saint Lucia. Further information can be found at https://www.gggi.org/country/caribbean

