Dominica Revs Up for Inaugural Bike Festival

ROSEAU, Dominica (July 8, 2024) - Dominica is gearing up to host its first-ever Bike Festival, attracting adrenaline enthusiasts and bikers from St. Martin, Guadeloupe, Martinique, St Kitts, St. Lucia, and Miami. Scheduled from July 19 to 21, the festival, organized by 767 Bike Life in collaboration with the Dominica Festivals Committee and Nature Island Riders, promises three days of exciting events and entertainment with a strong emphasis on safety. The theme "Helmet On, Ride On, Safety is a must" underscores the commitment to ensuring a secure experience for all attendees.



​Event Highlights:



​Day 1 - July 19

​4:00 p.m. - Welcome Ceremony and Stunt Showcase

Location: Roseau River Promenade

Features: Daring displays by local, regional, and international riders

​

8:00 p.m. - After-Party

​

Location: The Factory, Valley Road, Roseau

​

​

Entry Fee: $30

​

Day 2 - July 20

​10:00 a.m. - Wheel'n and Wild'n Bike Exhibition

​

​

Location: Canefield Airport

​

​

Activities: Obstacle course, balance competition, loudest exhaust, people's choice, best burnout

​Day Pass: $30 from morning to night

​

Entry Fee After Drags: $20 (after 2 p.m.)

​

VIP: $100

​

Drags: $100 to test your machine or race

​Competition Registration Fee: $50 for each competition (limited spaces available)

​

Day 3 - July 21

​9:00 a.m. - Island Ride Out

​

​

Starting Location: Cruise Ship Berth, Roseau

​

Route: Scenic stops in Marigot, Calibishie, and Portsmouth beaches, ending at Bell Hall Beach Bar by 4 p.m.

​

Island Ride Out Pass: $50 (includes a t-shirt and a band)

​

The band offers discounts at bars and restaurants on the tour

​

Tour Pass Purchase Locations: MaxDag Motorsports, 27 Cork St., Roseau; various pop-up shops (to be announced) and Canefield Airport on July 20

​Season Ticket: $100



​The organizers prioritize the safety of all participants and spectators. Comprehensive plans are in place to ensure a safe and enjoyable experience for everyone. It is mandatory for all riders to always wear helmets while riding. Additionally, professional medical personnel will be on standby, and strict safety protocols will be enforced throughout the three-day event. Each of these elements has been carefully planned to ensure a secure experience for all attendees.



​The Bike Festival 2024 is sponsored by the Government of Dominica through the Dominica Festivals Committee, MaxDag Motorsports, Auto Trade, Logistics Solutions, Victoria Inn, Fresh Press USA, and Print Express and fueled by West Indies Oil.

​For more information, follow Dominica Festivals on Facebook and Instagram.

About Dominica Dominica (pronounced Dom-in-EEK-a) lies in the Eastern Caribbean between Guadeloupe to the north and Martinique to the south. Air travelers can connect to Dominica directly from Miami on American Airlines and make regional connections on InterCaribbean Airways, Sunrise Airways, WINAIR, Caribbean Airlines, and Silver Airways - (Code share: American Airlines, Delta, JetBlue) from the surrounding hubs of Antigua, Barbados, Guadeloupe, Puerto Rico, St. Maarten, St Lucia, the British Virgin Islands, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. If traveling by sea, travelers may connect to Dominica on the L ‘Express des Iles ferry service from Guadeloupe, Martinique, and St. Lucia.



​For More Information, contact:

Monelle Alexis

Communications and Public Relations Specialist

Discover Dominica Authority

(767) 275-6173 malexis@dominca.dm