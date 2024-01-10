Browse categories
Agriculture Biodiversity Brussels Mission Business CARICOM Climate Change DCRM Disaster Risk Management ECCAA ECCB ECLS ECSC ECTEL Early Learners Programme Economic Development Education Energy GGGI Geneva Mission Health International Relations Legal Services Migration Morocco Mission OECS Feature Series OECS Yes in Action Ocean Governance and Fisheries Procurement Social Development Sports Statistics Tourism Trade Youth
DEADLINE EXTENDED - OECS Global Startup Hub February 2024 Cohort

DEADLINE EXTENDED - OECS Global Startup Hub February 2024 Cohort

OECS Media Release

Wednesday, January 10, 2024 — The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) Commission, in partnership with Draper University and the Caribbean Development Bank (CDB), has relaunched the OECS Global Startup Hub for a second cohort.

Technology and technology-enabled MSMEs in the OECS are invited to apply and up to 150 successful candidates will be accepted to participate in the free, two-week Virtual Accelerator Program. Twenty-two participants from this program will also get the opportunity to move onto a second immersion experience in renowned Silicon Valley in the Draper University Hero Training Program.

The program unfolds in two transformative phases designed to equip startups with the necessary tools for success. In the first phase, up to 150 startups will be selected to participate in an intensive Virtual Accelerator Program, covering key areas such as Technology of the Future, Fundamentals of Growth and Sales, Fundraising, Leadership and Team Building and Business Pitches. The program will continue with a second phase from June 24 to July 26, 2024, where up to 22 of the high growth potential startups will participate in Draper University's five-week Hero Training Program, providing participants the opportunity to delve into an unparalleled experience, engaging with industry titans, visiting renowned tech companies and immersing in the vibrant innovation ecosystem of Silicon Valley.  

This cohort of the program will be supported by JetBlue Ventures, Caribbean Development Fund, and St. Lucia Electricity Services.

Eligibility requirements: 

  • Startups from one of six OECS Member States - 
    • Antigua and Barbuda
    • Dominica
    • Grenada
    • Saint Kitts and Nevis 
    • Saint Lucia 
    • Saint Vincent and the Grenadines 
  • Startups must have high growth potential, with scalable ideas, and operate in the technology industry or in other industries that are interested in introducing technology to scale their business operations. 
  • Entrepreneurs with tech-based and tech-enabled startups less than 5 years in operation are strongly encouraged to apply.

Extended deadline for applications: Wednesday, January 31, 2024

For more information and to apply for the Virtual Accelerator Program, visit: https://forms.gle/Bmyvya8QKFkgZi4s6 

For more information and to apply for the Draper University Hero Training Program: https://forms.gle/f3n4F57BGNx5vGSPA

(Entrepreneurs must participate in the Virtual Accelerator Program to qualify for the Hero Training Program.)

Business DCRM
Contact us
Claudia Mc Dowell Communications Specialist, Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
OECS Communications Unit Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
Claudia Mc Dowell Communications Specialist, Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
OECS Communications Unit Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
About The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States

Back to www.oecs.int

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) is an International Organisation dedicated to economic harmonisation and integration, protection of human and legal rights, and the encouragement of good governance among independent and non-independent countries in the Eastern Caribbean. The OECS came into being on June 18th 1981, when seven Eastern Caribbean countries signed a treaty agreeing to cooperate with each other while promoting unity and solidarity among its Members. The Treaty became known as the Treaty of Basseterre, so named in honour of the capital city of St. Kitts and Nevis where it was signed. The OECS today, currently has eleven members, spread across the Eastern Caribbean comprising Antigua and Barbuda, Commonwealth of Dominica, Grenada, Montserrat, St. Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, St Vincent and The Grenadines, British Virgin Islands, Anguilla, Martinique and Guadeloupe. 

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
Morne Fortune
Castries
Saint Lucia