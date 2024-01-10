DEADLINE EXTENDED - OECS Global Startup Hub February 2024 Cohort

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) Commission, in partnership with Draper University and the Caribbean Development Bank (CDB), has relaunched the OECS Global Startup Hub for a second cohort.

Technology and technology-enabled MSMEs in the OECS are invited to apply and up to 150 successful candidates will be accepted to participate in the free, two-week Virtual Accelerator Program. Twenty-two participants from this program will also get the opportunity to move onto a second immersion experience in renowned Silicon Valley in the Draper University Hero Training Program.

The program unfolds in two transformative phases designed to equip startups with the necessary tools for success. In the first phase, up to 150 startups will be selected to participate in an intensive Virtual Accelerator Program, covering key areas such as Technology of the Future, Fundamentals of Growth and Sales, Fundraising, Leadership and Team Building and Business Pitches. The program will continue with a second phase from June 24 to July 26, 2024, where up to 22 of the high growth potential startups will participate in Draper University's five-week Hero Training Program, providing participants the opportunity to delve into an unparalleled experience, engaging with industry titans, visiting renowned tech companies and immersing in the vibrant innovation ecosystem of Silicon Valley.

This cohort of the program will be supported by JetBlue Ventures, Caribbean Development Fund, and St. Lucia Electricity Services.

Eligibility requirements:

Startups from one of six OECS Member States - Antigua and Barbuda Dominica Grenada Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Startups must have high growth potential, with scalable ideas, and operate in the technology industry or in other industries that are interested in introducing technology to scale their business operations.

Entrepreneurs with tech-based and tech-enabled startups less than 5 years in operation are strongly encouraged to apply.

Extended deadline for applications: Wednesday, January 31, 2024.

For more information and to apply for the Virtual Accelerator Program, visit: https://forms.gle/Bmyvya8QKFkgZi4s6

For more information and to apply for the Draper University Hero Training Program: https://forms.gle/f3n4F57BGNx5vGSPA

(Entrepreneurs must participate in the Virtual Accelerator Program to qualify for the Hero Training Program.)