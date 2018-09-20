Browse categories
Agriculture Biodiversity Brussels Mission Business Climate Change Communiqué DCRM Director General Statements Disaster Risk Management ECCAA ECCB ECLS ECSC ECTEL Economic Development Education Energy Geneva Mission Health International Relations Legal Services Media Alerts Migration Morocco Mission OECS Authority Statements and Declarations Ocean Governance and Fisheries PPS Regional Integration Social Policy and Protection Sports Statistics Tourism Trade Youth
Citizens Welcome to Celebrate 43rd Anniversary with OECS Colours Day

Citizens Welcome to Celebrate 43rd Anniversary with OECS Colours Day

OECS Media Release

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) is delighted to announce that all citizens of the 11 member states can join in celebrating its 43rd anniversary on June 18. OECS Colours Day is a boundary-free activity that encourages all citizens across Anguilla, Antigua and Barbuda, British Virgin Islands, Dominica, Grenada, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Montserrat, St. Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, and St. Vincent and the Grenadines to wear the OECS colours—green, white, navy blue, and yellow. 

OECS Colours Day is a show of togetherness in recognizing our achievements, and our shared vision for the future and progress. By wearing the OECS colours, citizens will be part of a collective display of regional solidarity and spirit.

Participants are encouraged to share their photos and videos on social media using the hashtag #OECSDay. Whether in schools, workplaces, or communities, everyone is invited to participate and show their support for regional integration in the OECS.

Follow us on social media for updates on the OECS 43rd Anniversary celebrations:

Claudia Mc Dowell Communications Specialist, Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
OECS Communications Unit Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States

 

 

About The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States

Back to www.oecs.int

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) is an International Organisation dedicated to economic harmonisation and integration, protection of human and legal rights, and the encouragement of good governance among independent and non-independent countries in the Eastern Caribbean. The OECS came into being on June 18th 1981, when seven Eastern Caribbean countries signed a treaty agreeing to cooperate with each other while promoting unity and solidarity among its Members. The Treaty became known as the Treaty of Basseterre, so named in honour of the capital city of St. Kitts and Nevis where it was signed. The OECS today, currently has eleven members, spread across the Eastern Caribbean comprising Antigua and Barbuda, Commonwealth of Dominica, Grenada, Montserrat, St. Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, St Vincent and The Grenadines, British Virgin Islands, Anguilla, Martinique and Guadeloupe. 

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
Morne Fortune
Castries
Saint Lucia