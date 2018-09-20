Citizens Welcome to Celebrate 43rd Anniversary with OECS Colours Day

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) is delighted to announce that all citizens of the 11 member states can join in celebrating its 43rd anniversary on June 18. OECS Colours Day is a boundary-free activity that encourages all citizens across Anguilla, Antigua and Barbuda, British Virgin Islands, Dominica, Grenada, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Montserrat, St. Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, and St. Vincent and the Grenadines to wear the OECS colours—green, white, navy blue, and yellow.

OECS Colours Day is a show of togetherness in recognizing our achievements, and our shared vision for the future and progress. By wearing the OECS colours, citizens will be part of a collective display of regional solidarity and spirit.

Participants are encouraged to share their photos and videos on social media using the hashtag #OECSDay. Whether in schools, workplaces, or communities, everyone is invited to participate and show their support for regional integration in the OECS.