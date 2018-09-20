Browse categories
Agriculture Biodiversity Brussels Mission Business CARICOM COVID-19 Climate Change DCRM Disaster Risk Management ECCAA ECCB ECLS ECSC ECTEL Early Learners Programme Economic Development Education Energy GGGI Geneva Mission Health International Relations Legal Services Migration Morocco Mission OECS Feature Series OECS Yes in Action Ocean Governance and Fisheries Procurement Social Development Sports Statistics Tourism Trade Youth
Caribbean Countries Meet in Jamaica to share their experiences on Waste Management to Better Protect the Environment

Caribbean Countries Meet in Jamaica to share their experiences on Waste Management to Better Protect the Environment

Courtesy of UNEP

Kingston Jamaica, September 13, 2023  — In an effort to address the growing challenges of waste management and environmental sustainability in the Caribbean region, a regional training and technical exchange activity is currently being held in Kingston, Jamaica. The workshop will run from 12-14 September. ​ This initiative aims to strengthen waste information systems and enhance the capacity of participating countries to generate accurate waste management statistics.

The Minister of Local Government and Community Development of Jamaica, Honourable Desmond McKenzie, opened the workshop saying, “Public education has played a key role in the sensitisation of Jamaicans on waste disposal and the risks associated with poor waste management. At the same time, the provision of over 100 trucks to the national Solid Waste Management Authority is helping to keep the streets of Jamaica clean. Through both of these tools, the Ministry of Local Government and Community Development is proving that waste management is high on the country’s agenda.”

The Caribbean region faces unique challenges when it comes to waste management and environmental conservation. As the demand for resources continues to rise, the responsible management of waste becomes increasingly vital. To address these challenges effectively, the Zero Waste in the Caribbean initiative was launched to promote integrated and sustainable waste management in the context of a circular economy in the Caribbean.

The Zero waste in the Caribbean project is funded by the European Union, in collaboration with CARIFORUM, co-financed by the German cooperation and implemented by AFD, GIZ and UNEP, in partnership with the OECS.

The European Union Ambassador, H. E. Marianne Van Steen, attended the opening of the meeting. She underlined the importance of solid waste management strategies in the Caribbean stating that “Small Island Developing States are facing particular challenges when seeking how to best handle solid waste, because of their limited size and because of their limited waste management capacities. In order to face these challenges, waste data collection and management are key and the sharing of good practices and exchange of experiences during this workshop are essential and extremely valuable.”

The focus of the workshop is on Strengthening Waste Information Systems and Capacity to Generate Waste Statistics, and includes the following key objectives:

  • Share good practices and lessons learned in the Caribbean for the improvement of waste data and statistics and associated indicators, especially from the four case study countries of the project.
  • Strengthen waste information systems and capacity to deliver waste statistics by facilitating the integration of the Caribbean countries in the Waste and Circular economy Hub for Latin-America and the Caribbean.
  • Promote the harmonisation of waste information systems in the Caribbean, strengthening their sustainability and enhancing regional cooperation in this field.
  • Prepare draft work plans to improve the availability and reliability of data related to waste management and the circular economy.
  • Network with peers, experts, and organisations involved in waste management and environmental conservation, fostering collaboration and information exchange.

The workshop will include virtual and in-person sessions and participants. Government officials, environmental professionals, waste management experts, and representatives from relevant organisations and institutions from across the Caribbean region will be in attendance.

This initiative is made possible through collaboration with the European Union, CARIFORUM, the German Development Cooperation, United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), the German Agency for International Cooperation (GIZ), the French Development Agency (AFD), the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS), and the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB), who are all committed to supporting sustainable waste management practices in the Caribbean.

UNEP is excited to facilitate this important workshop, which is expected to have a lasting impact on waste management practices and environmental preservation efforts in the region. Mr. Jordi Pon, UNEP Programme Management Officer, declared “Within the Caribbean region there is a need to strengthen waste information systems, in order to guide informed policy development and decision making. By sharing experiences and best practices between the different countries, we can also facilitate a harmonised approach across the region”.

Danny Moonie Communications / Knowledge Management Specialist, Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
OECS Communications Unit Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States

 

 

 

 

 

Ocean Governance and Fisheries
About The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States

Back to www.oecs.int

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) is an International Organisation dedicated to economic harmonisation and integration, protection of human and legal rights, and the encouragement of good governance among independent and non-independent countries in the Eastern Caribbean. The OECS came into being on June 18th 1981, when seven Eastern Caribbean countries signed a treaty agreeing to cooperate with each other while promoting unity and solidarity among its Members. The Treaty became known as the Treaty of Basseterre, so named in honour of the capital city of St. Kitts and Nevis where it was signed. The OECS today, currently has eleven members, spread across the Eastern Caribbean comprising Antigua and Barbuda, Commonwealth of Dominica, Grenada, Montserrat, St. Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, St Vincent and The Grenadines, British Virgin Islands, Anguilla, Martinique and Guadeloupe. 

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
Morne Fortune
Castries
Saint Lucia

Prezly - public relations software