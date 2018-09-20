Boosting Biodiversity in St. Kitts & Nevis: OECS and EU Take Action

A specialised training workshop to enhance capacity in managing and conserving marine and coastal biodiversity was successfully conducted in St. Kitts and Nevis from August 19-23. This workshop, which focused on using the Management Effectiveness Tracking Tool (METT), was a key initiative under the Biodiversity Support Programme for ACP Coastal Environments (BioSPACE), funded by the European Union.

The workshop's primary goal was to increase stakeholders' capacity in St. Kitts and Nevis to manage, conserve, and sustainably utilise marine and coastal biodiversity. Participants were trained to apply the Management Effectiveness Tracking Tool (METT) to assess the current management status of the Saint Kitts Nevis Marine Managed Area (SKNMMA), with a particular focus on the major landing sites, including Dieppe Bay, Sandy Point, Old Road, Basseterre, New Castle, Charlestown, and Indian Castle.

Throughout the workshop, participants gathered essential data that is crucial in crafting a comprehensive management plan for SKNMMA. They identified areas of weakness within the current management framework that require strengthening and how they can be improved. This detailed assessment is essential in ensuring these areas are managed effectively to achieve conservation goals.

Participants were trained to conduct detailed and accurate assessments using the METT 4 tool, which assesses habitats, species, threats, and values. Pre-workshop preparation included reviewing webinars that guided these assessments, ensuring that participants were well-equipped to contribute effectively.

The workshop also introduced a broader strategic process known as the Open Standards for the Practice of Conservation, developed by the Conservation Measures Partnership (CMP). This process has already seen success in other parts of the world, including Saint Lucia’s Pointe Sable Environmental Protection Area. The idea is that this approach will help guide the development of the SKNMMA management plan.

This initiative is part of the larger BioSPACE project, a five-year initiative funded by the EU, focused on enhancing the ability to manage and sustainably use marine and coastal resources across the region. The workshop was born out of capacity needs assessments conducted across OECS Member States, and it was designed to address the specific needs identified by stakeholders in St. Kitts and Nevis.

By the end of the week, participants weren’t just more knowledgeable—they were ready to apply their new skills to help ensure the long-term sustainability of marine and coastal biodiversity in their country. The successful completion of this workshop represents a major milestone toward better management of the Saint Kitts Nevis Marine Managed Area. The data and insights collected will be invaluable in developing a robust management plan, one that tackles current challenges head-on and strengthens the region’s ability to conserve its invaluable marine resources.