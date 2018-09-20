Browse categories
Agriculture Biodiversity Brussels Mission Business Climate Change Communiqué DCRM Director General Statements Disaster Risk Management ECCAA ECCB ECLS ECSC ECTEL Economic Development Education Energy Geneva Mission Health International Relations Legal Services Media Alerts Migration Morocco Mission OECS Authority Statements and Declarations Ocean Governance and Fisheries PPS Regional Integration Social Policy and Protection Sports Statistics Tourism Trade Youth
Anguilla Announces Financial Aid to Grenada and St. Vincent and the Grenadines

Anguilla Announces Financial Aid to Grenada and St. Vincent and the Grenadines

OECS Media Release

Member States in the OECS are standing united in the face of the catastrophic damages caused by Hurricane Beryl. The Government of Anguilla has announced a financial contribution of XCD $500,000 to be divided equally between Grenada and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines for hurricane relief efforts.

In an Official Statement released on July 5, 2024, the Honourable Premier, Dr Ellis Lorenzo Webster stated:

"The catastrophic damage to Carriacou, Petit Martinique, Union Island and others reminds us of Anguilla’s plight following Hurricane Irma in 2017 and confirms that global warming and our position as Small Island Developing States in the Caribbean make us interconnected, interrelated, and mutually vulnerable.
In Anguilla’s time of distress and need, the region stood in solidarity and came to our aid. It is now our turn to help our brothers and sisters in the Windward Islands. To this end, Executive Council has approved a financial contribution of XCD $500,000.00 to be divided equally between Grenada and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines for hurricane relief and recovery efforts."

Director General of the OECS, Dr Didacus Jules has commended Anguilla for their support to the tri-island state of Grenada, and the St. Vincent and the Grenadines:

"Hurricane Beryl, which is the earliest Category 4 Atlantic Hurricane on record to form in the hurricane season, serves as a stark reminder of our vulnerability as a region to the challenges of climate change impacts. Amid the devastation caused by Hurricane Beryl, the actions of the Government of Anguilla serve as a positive ray of hope in these woeful circumstances and exemplify regional integration at its best. The OECS commends the government and people of Anguilla for their generosity to Grenada and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines."

Official Statement
Official Statement
Malika Thompson-Cenac Communications Specialist, Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
OECS Communications Unit Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States

 

 

 

Climate Change Regional Integration
About The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States

Back to www.oecs.int

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) is an International Organisation dedicated to economic harmonisation and integration, protection of human and legal rights, and the encouragement of good governance among independent and non-independent countries in the Eastern Caribbean. The OECS came into being on June 18th 1981, when seven Eastern Caribbean countries signed a treaty agreeing to cooperate with each other while promoting unity and solidarity among its Members. The Treaty became known as the Treaty of Basseterre, so named in honour of the capital city of St. Kitts and Nevis where it was signed. The OECS today, currently has eleven members, spread across the Eastern Caribbean comprising Antigua and Barbuda, Commonwealth of Dominica, Grenada, Montserrat, St. Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, St Vincent and The Grenadines, British Virgin Islands, Anguilla, Martinique and Guadeloupe. 

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
Morne Fortune
Castries
Saint Lucia