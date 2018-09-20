Browse categories
2024 OECS Invitational Boxing Championships Launched

Joint Media Release: OECS Commission and St. Lucia Boxing Association

The 2024 OECS Invitational Boxing Championships has been officially launched.

The new tournament logo, details, and plans were unveiled on Thursday, June 13, 2024, at the OECS Commission Headquarters, Morne Fortune, Castries, St. Lucia.

President of the St. Lucia Boxing Association David "Shakes" Christopher expressed optimism that the tournament would help further unify OECS citizens while revitalising the OECS Sports Desk.

At the Inaugural OECS Council of Ministers: Youth and Sports held on March 13th-14th 2024 in St. Lucia, under Item 15, titled: "A Call for OECS Championships ", the Ministers recommended the revival of all OECS Sports Championships to include all sports disciplines, including traditional and alternative sports. The upcoming Boxing Championship presents an excellent opportunity to fulfil this recommendation and promote sports among youth in the region.

Speaking at the launch, the Director of Sports in St. Lucia, Mr Clivus Jules affirmed the commitment of the Government towards the successful hosting of the event.

The 2024 OECS Championship will showcase the best Caribbean youth, novice, junior, and elite boxers.

Tournament Director Shannon Lebourne promised that as the Tournament Host, the St. Lucia Boxing Association (SLBA) will produce a spectacular event on July 26th and 27th.

Former President of the SLBA and Veteran Sports Commentator Dr Joseph "Reds" Periera was full of praise for the OECS Commission's support for the upcoming tournament. Dr Perreira also called on corporate businesses across the OECS to support the OECS Invitational Boxing Championships and sports with tangible resources.

Over 120 visiting delegates will participate in the 2024 OECS Invitational Boxing Championships, which will be held at the Vigie Sports Complex in Castries, Saint Lucia. 

Further information on the tournament schedule, participating countries, and bouts will be advertised in the local and regional media and via online platforms.

 

Shannon Lebourne Tournament Director, St. Lucia Boxing Association
Malika Thompson-Cenac Communications Specialist, Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
OECS Communications Unit Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States

 

 

